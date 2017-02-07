Reproductive HealthMale Birth Control Gel Works In Monkeys
Football

Oakland Raiders Fan Starts $650 Million GoFundMe Campaign for a Las Vegas Stadium

Mahita Gajanan
12:59 AM UTC

An Oakland Raiders fan has started crowdfunding campaign to raise $650 million to build a stadium after the team lost an investor for the project last week.

Negotiations between the Raiders and Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson to build a $1.9 billion stadium fell through last week, removing Adelson's promised $650 million. The loss prompted James Flynn to jokingly start the GoFundMe campaign to show his support for the team.

"Las Vegas provides a unique opportunity for NFL fans as the entertainment capital of the world! What better than to take that planned trip to Vegas and also be able to watch NFL football," he wrote in the campaign description.

Although he did not expect people to donate, Flynn raised $450 by Monday evening.

"It was supposed to be satire," Flynn, who launched the GoFundMe under the name Gilbert Roughhouse, told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The money isn't quite enough to build an entire stadium, but Flynn said he will give it to charity.

