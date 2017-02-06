White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions from reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions from reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017. Mark Wilson—Getty Images

Sean Spicer, President Trump's press secretary, thinks Melissa McCarthy could "dial it back" a bit.

In a Saturday Night Live skit over the weekend, McCarthy pretended to be Spicer during a White House press briefing, portraying him as an angry, gum-chewing spokesman who bullies reporters.

Spicer responded to the skit during the Super Bowl on Sunday. He told Extra that he thought it was a "really funny show," but McCarthy could "dial it bak" a bit, adding that "she needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there."

Spicer first heard about the skit on Sunday morning, according to Extra, and was bombarded with text messages — so much so that he thought there was a "national emergency," Extra reports.

As for Alec Baldwin's portrayal of President Trump, Spicer had a more serious response.

"Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that's unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean," Spicer told Extra.

Trump has repeatedly called out Baldwin's portrayal of him. In mid-January, the President tweeted that Saturday Night Live is the " worst of NBC ."