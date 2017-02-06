It was a building materials company that made what will prove to be one of the most controversial — or at least talked-about — ads from Sunday night's Super Bowl game. The commercial, made by 84 Lumber, tells the story of a Hispanic mother and daughter making the treacherous journey north to the United States — a story that was initially rejected by Fox for being "too controversial for T.V.," forcing the company to edit it and cut it down.

The full version, which clocks in at over five minutes, is now available online. It's striking, sweet, and, yes, political, featuring imposing shots of a certain hypothetical wall .

Following the ad's release, traffic to 84 Lumber's website was so intense that the site crashed, People reported . According to its website, 84 Lumber is "the nation’s leading privately held supplier of building materials, building supplies, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings.” The company is headquartered outside of Pittsburgh and operates more than 250 stores across the U.S.

Watch it above.