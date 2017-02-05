RomaniaMassive Protests Stop Romanian Law That Would Have Eased Corruption Penalties
A woman holds cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
New YorkNew Yorkers Team Up to Remove Swastika Graffiti in Subway Car Using Hand Sanitizer
AsiaDozens Killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan Avalanches After Heavy Snowfall
Afghan youth shovel snow from the roof of houses in Kabul, Afghanistan February 5, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani - RTX2ZO83
TelevisionWatch Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Return to SNL: 'Prepare to Go to War'
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on the Constitution, role of the judiciary and the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. The event was hosted by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Feb. 4, 2017. David Swanson—The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP
White House

Mike Pence Was Asked If America is Morally Superior to Russia. He Wouldn't Give a Yes or No Answer

Mahita Gajanan
7:27 PM UTC

Vice President Mike Pence wouldn't say America is morally superior to Russia during an interview with Face the Nation.

When repeatedly asked by moderator John Dickerson about America's moral superiority to Russia, Pence talked about American ideals instead.

"I believe that the ideals that America has stood for throughout our history represent the highest ideals of humankind," he said.

"Shouldn't we able able to just say 'yes' to that question though?" Dickerson asked.

"I think it's without question," Pence responded.

"That America is morally superior to Russia," Dickerson said.

"That American ideas are superior to countries all across the world," Pence said.

Dickerson's question followed a comment by President Donald Trump's from an interview with Bill O'Reilly, in which he said he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin. After O'Reilly noted that Putin is "a killer," Trump said: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

The interview is set to air Sunday afternoon during the Super Bowl pregame show.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME