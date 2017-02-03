President Trump's No Good, Very Bad Week on Magazine Covers

President Trump loves to be on the covers of magazines . Even before he ran for president, the New York real estate developer had been featured by countless publications over the years, from Newsweek to Fortune to Playboy and seemingly everything in between. Some older ones hang on a wall of his Trump Tower office in Manhattan.

"I have so many that I can't put them up," he once told the Washington Post , which while filming in that office showed stacks, plural, on his desk that are fronted with his name and image. "So I've had a lot of fun."

The first magazine covers released in the during his Administration may not be the kind vying for space on his wall at Trump Tower or the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.