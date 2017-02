VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 31: Swiss guards perform ceremonial duties during Holy Easter Mass held by Pope Francis in St. Peter's square on March 31, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis will deliver his message to the gathered faithful from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in St. Peter's Square after his first Holy week as Pontiff. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Europe is having more fun at President Trump's expense.

After a spoof of Trump's "America First" slogan from the Netherlands went viral, the Swiss comedy show Deville Late Night made the case for "Switzerland Second."

The bit begins by burning the Dutch—"they so flat, total disaster"—before taking aim at Trump on issues like women's rights, Russia and Mexico.

But it also has some fun at Switzerland's expense, dryly mocking the uniforms of the elite Swiss Guards.