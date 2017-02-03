Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Twitter Had a Lot of Fun with Kellyanne Conway's 'Bowling Green Massacre'

Kellyanne Conway cited a terrorist attack that never happened in defense of President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven predominately Muslim countries and Twitter users won't let her forget it.

The counselor to President Trump made the claim in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews , saying that "most people" did not know about the "Bowling Green Massacre" masterminded by two Iraqi refugees because of a lack of media coverage, the Washington Post reports.

No terrorist attack has taken place at Bowling Green, though the Post suggests that Conway was referring to two Iraqi refugees who were arrested in 201 1 for trying to send money and weapons to Al-Qaeda in Iraq. The men had been living in Bowling Green and after their arrest it emerged they had taken part in terrorist activities in Iraq, not the U.S.

Conway has previously said that White House press secretary Sean Spicer was using " alternative facts", when falsely claiming President Trump's inaugural crowds were "the largest audience" to witness an inauguration.

Twitter users were quick to jump on Conway's new "alternative" fact, with lots linking it to President Trump's apparent confusion over who Frederick Douglass was. Here are some of the best reactions:

We wouldn't even know about the Bowling Green massacre if it weren't for the amazing job Frederick Douglass did. - Matt Ford (@fordm) February 3, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's comment about the #BowlingGreenMassacre was disrespectful to all who died that day, myself included. - Peter Sullivan (@CitizenSullivan) February 3, 2017

Finding these Bowling Green Massacre jokes to be a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. - Justin Shanes (@justinshanes) February 3, 2017

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre. - Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 3, 2017

RIP, 3-5 million illegal voters lost in the Bowling Green Massacre. #BowlingGreenMassacre - Michael Beeman (@MichaelBeeman) February 3, 2017

Thank you, @KellyannePolls for reminding us about the famous Bowling Green Massacre, which occurred on February 30th at 13:00. - Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 3, 2017