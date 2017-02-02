CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TelevisionJudd Apatow’s Daughters Learned a Lot From Lena Dunham
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Campaign FinanceSenators Still Turn in Their Campaign Donations on Paper. This One Wants to Change That
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) questions U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen during Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee June 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.
A security official investigates the aftermath of a fire at the Victoria Islamic Center mosque in Victoria, Texas
A security official investigates the aftermath of a fire at the Victoria Islamic Center mosque in Victoria, Texas, on Jan. 29, 2017.  Mohammad Khursheed—Reuters
Texas

How Jews and Christians In This Texas Town Are Helping Muslims Whose Mosque Burned Down

Madeline Farber
4:24 PM UTC

After a mosque in the small town of Victoria, Tex. burned to the ground last weekend, the local Jewish and Christian communities there have come together to help those affected.

Members of the B’Nai Israel temple gave the keys to their synagogue to the Muslim community so they would have a place to worship, USA Today reports, and four churches in the town also offered space for the mosque's Muslim congregation to hold services, according to NPR.

“Jewish community members walked into my home and gave me a key to the synagogue,” Dr. Shahid Hashmi, a cofounder of the Victoria Islamic Center, told the New York Times.

"We were very happy to do this,” Melvin Lack, treasurer of Congregation B’Nai Israel told USA Today. “You feel what’s happening in the community and everyone reacts.”

The fire occurred just hours after President Donald Trump announced the controversial executive order that bans immigrants from seven-Muslim majority countries, according to USA Today. However, the cause of the incident hasn't been determined yet, and authorities there are still investigating.

“We are praying that it is an accident because the thought of actually somebody doing something terrible like that is beyond imagination,” said Abe Ajrami, a member of the mosque, according to the Advocate.

Children from the the local Catholic school in Victoria also visited the mosque on Wednesday, forming what the Islamic Center called a "human chain of love and peace," according to a Facebook post. The students also presented the Muslim community with a tree.

"The tree will be planted in the grounds of our new mosque & prominently displayed to remind us of this beautiful moment," the post reads. "This is the spirit of love where the cross hugs the crescent."

In addition, the Islamic Center also received financial support: A GoFundMe page has raised more than $1 million for reconstruction, according to USA Today. By Monday, the day after the page was created, the campaign was already close to hitting its target of $850,000.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME