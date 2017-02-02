CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TelevisionJudd Apatow’s Daughters Learned a Lot From Lena Dunham
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Campaign FinanceSenators Still Turn in Their Campaign Donations on Paper. This One Wants to Change That
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) questions U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen during Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee June 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Holidays

Winter Is Staying Put: Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow on Groundhog Day

Zamira Rahim
Updated: 4:26 PM UTC | Originally published: 1:23 PM UTC

Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow.

The nation's best-known groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter when he saw his shadow Thursday morning, predicting a longer winter, ABC News reports. The traditional Groundhog Day event at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. is the biggest of several similar celebrations held across the country. The forecast is actually decided in advance by the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, which is known for wearing tuxedos and takes care for Phil through the year. Phil has overwhelmingly predicted later springs, with earlier ones only having been predicted 18 times.

The festivities are rooted in an old German tradition in which it was believed that if the day was sunny and a hedgehog saw its shadow, the spring would come later. Settlers are thought to have brought the tradition to Pennsylvania. 2017's event is the 131st celebration at Gobbler's Knob.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME