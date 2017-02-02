TelevisionSouth Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
Immigration'We Don't Want to Risk It.' Some Green Card Holders Fear Leaving the U.S. Under Trump’s Travel Ban
US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-AIRPORTS
CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TIME staff portrait: Nancy Gibbs
Peter Hapak for TIME
Politics

Jefferson's Warning to the White House

Nancy Gibbs
10:54 AM UTC

During the campaign of 1800, an opposition newspaper warned that if Thomas Jefferson were elected President, "murder, robbery, rape, adultery and incest will be openly taught and practiced ... the soil will be soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes." And still it was Jefferson who argued that given the choice between "a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government," he wouldn't hesitate to choose the latter. Two hundred and forty years since the founding of the country, a free press remains democracy's killer app.

Nearly every President has found much to dislike in news coverage--Harry Truman referred to press clippings as "the day's poison"--but seldom have reporters been the target of such relentless hostility as we are seeing from the current Administration. Barely a day in office, President Trump declared his "running war" with the media; top adviser Stephen Bannon calls the press "the opposition party" that should "keep its mouth shut," and Kellyanne Conway suggests that if journalism were a "real business," 20% of the media would have been fired for all the things they got wrong.

To demonize the press, to characterize it as not just mistaken but malign, is to lay the groundwork for repression. The American public came through a spirited, exhausting, divisive election season anything but repressed. An argument over the direction of the country, the focus of policy, the priorities and values that should guide us is alive in the streets and online and in the pages and screens of our media. That's as it should be. That argument makes us smarter and connects us to the government that serves in our name.

At a time when the media is ever more fractured and siloed, and much of it partisan on both sides, TIME is one of the few remaining institutions that speaks to a broad and global audience. Our audience has never been bigger, and we are at our most effective when we welcome debate and discussion from all compass points. I know from my own inbox and social feeds that both praise and criticism of what we do come from left, right and points between, and that's where we live: at the center of a conversation that must be civil, rational and open-minded. We are committed to independent inquiry, defending the possibility of progress, holding the powerful to account and providing an arena where diverse voices and visions compete. Our purpose is not to tell people what to think; it is to help them decide what to think about.

The enemy in any democracy is not dissent, from either within or without. Dissent, in fact, is essential. The enemy is dishonesty, ignorance, indifference, intolerance. The ability to hold journalists accountable has never been greater, and we take legitimate criticism as a challenge to do better. Attempts to suppress, dismiss and control, on the other hand, we understand as exactly what Thomas Jefferson warned against.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME