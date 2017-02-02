Foreign PolicyAn Angry Trump Reportedly Cuts Short His First Call With Australia's Prime Minister
celebrities

Beyoncé's Pregnancy Photo is Reportedly the Most Liked Picture Ever on Instagram

Nash Jenkins
4:33 AM UTC

On Wednesday night, Beyoncé Knowles took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant — not with one child but with twins. In the photo, she's veiled and kneeling in front of a bouquet of flowers, gently clasping her stomach; in the caption, written on behalf of her and her husband Jay-Z, she said that they "have been blessed two times over" and "are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two."

The photo has blown up, inevitably. Within eight hours, it had accrued more than 6.6 million likes — more than any photo ever posted to Instagram, Billboard reported.

She's taking the title from Selena Gomez, who in July posted a shot of the singer sipping from a glass bottle of Coca-Cola whose label featured lyrics to her song "Me and the Rhythm." That shot has 6.3 million likes today; meanwhile, Beyoncé's continues to climb.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

