Actors Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Kirsten Dunst, winners of the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz—WireImage

These Adorable Little Girls Dressed Up As the Stars of Hidden Figures

Today in things that will melt your heart and restore your faith in humanity, please look at this very excellent photo of three small girls who flawlessly recreated the promotional image for the inspirational film Hidden Figures .

According to Buzzfeed , 8-year-old Ambrielle Baker-Rogers came up with the idea as part of a school assignment for Black History Month at Milwuakee College Prep. Bakers-Rogers dressed up as Octavia Spencer's character, Dorothy Vaughn , while her peers Miah Bell-Olson and Morgan Coleman dressed up the other stars of the film, Taraji P. Henson's character Katherine Johnson and Janelle Monae's character Mary Jackson.

The amazing finished project caught the eyes of the stars of the film who enthusiastically reposted the images on their social media accounts. Henson's caption of the photo on Instagram read "I do what I do #SoTheBabiesCanDream."

See posts from Henson, Monae, and more below.

I do what I do #SoTheBabiesCanDream

Priceless. #Femthefuture #Hiddenfigures A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Our #hiddenfigures director, Ted Melfi, just sent me this pic and it is one of the cutest, sweetest things I have ever seen. Hope you get the chance to see it if you haven't and if there's a child in your life, I can pretty much guarantee they would like #hiddenfigures too! A photo posted by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:12pm PST