KeKe Palmer Getting Mad About Rose Letting Jack Die in Titanic Is All of Us

It's been nearly 20 years since the premiere of Titanic , but KeKe Palmer — like many fans — apparently still isn't over the scene in which Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) freezes to death in the icy waters of the Atlantic.

During her Monday appearance on The Steve Harvey Show , the Scream Queens star expressed her anger over Rose's (Kate Winslet) decision not to share the door she was floating on with Jack — despite the fact that director James Cameron recently discounted this as a possibility .

"Everybody knows that she should have got up off that [board] and shared it with him," Palmer said. "I'll never get over that scene — she's over there looking at him while he's freezing. It's been hard to watch a movie of hers since."

Watch the full clip below.