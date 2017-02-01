KeKe Palmer Getting Mad About Rose Letting Jack Die in Titanic Is All of Us

It's been nearly 20 years since the premiere of Titanic, but KeKe Palmer — like many fans — apparently still isn't over the scene in which Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) freezes to death in the icy waters of the Atlantic.
During her Monday appearance on The Steve Harvey Show, the Scream Queens star expressed her anger over Rose's (Kate Winslet) decision not to share the door she was floating on with Jack — despite the fact that director James Cameron recently discounted this as a possibility.
"Everybody knows that she should have got up off that [board] and shared it with him," Palmer said. "I'll never get over that scene — she's over there looking at him while he's freezing. It's been hard to watch a movie of hers since."
