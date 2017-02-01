Diet/NutritionWhat Bacon Really Does to Your Body
Close-Up Of Bacon Slices In Barbecue Grill
image sensorsMeet the Inventors Who Helped Put a Camera Phone in Everyone's Pocket
animalsThese Monkeys Are Turning to 'Tinder' to Spice Up Their Love Lives
Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers
BooksHillary Clinton Is Releasing a Book of Essays That Will Include Her 2016 Campaign
Harry Reid Ceremony
screen-shot-2017-02-01-at-10-39-29-am
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Television

Ellen DeGeneres Seduces Jamie Dornan in Hilariously Awkward 50 Shades Parody

Megan McCluskey
4:26 PM UTC

Jamie Dornan may have finished filming both Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed — the two sequels to Fifty Shades of Grey — but if he ever wants to bring back Christian Grey for a fourth movie, Ellen DeGeneres is the woman to call.

During Tuesday's episode of The Ellen Show, the host asked her guest to revive his role as the tortured billionaire for a scene in which he was seduced by a Staples employee — played by herself. However, apparently even Christian Grey draws the line at fooling around with a pencil sharpener.

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME