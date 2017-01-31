CongressBetsy DeVos' Nomination Vote Heads to the Full Senate
faith

Read Jenna Bush Hager's Letter on Islam

Zamira Rahim
5:30 PM UTC

Jenna Bush Hager, NBC anchor and daughter of former President George W. Bush, wrote a letter arguing that Muslims should be welcomed in America.

Hager did not directly reference President Trump's recent suspension of a refugee program and temporarily barring visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries. But her statement seems to reflect some of the current arguments about the executive action as well as a tragic shooting at a mosque in Canada.

Echoing her father's comments about Islam following the 9/11 attacks, Hager wrote in a statement posted on Twitter that "Islam is peace" and that terrorists do not reflect "the true faith." She also called for Americans to treat Muslims "with respect."

Read Bush's full letter below:

The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That's not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don't represent peace. They represent evil and war. When we think of Islam we think of a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world. Billions of people find comfort and solace and peace. And that's made brothers and sisters out of every race -- out of every race. America counts millions of Muslims amongst our citizens, and Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country. Muslims are doctors, lawyers, law professors, members of the military, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, moms and dads. And they need to be treated with respect. In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect. Women who cover their heads in this country must feel comfortable going outside their own homes. Moms who wear cover must not be intimidated in America. That's not the America I know. That's not the America I value. I've been told that some fear to leave; some don't want to go shopping for their families; some don't want to go about their ordinary daily routines because, by wearing cover, they're afraid they'll be intimidated. That should not and that will not stand in America. Those who feel like they can intimidate our fellow citizens to take out their anger don't represent the best of America, they represent the worst of humankind, and they should be ashamed of that kind of behavior.

