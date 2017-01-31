President Trump is learning the hard way not to hold up pieces of paper before people on the internet.
After signing a number of executive actions greenlighting a border wall, withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership and suspending a refugee program during his first week in the Oval Office, Trump has made it a habit of holding them up afterward for cameras.
But where there's a blank piece of paper, sign, or poster, the internet will reliably find a way to turn that canvas into endless possibilities.
So unsurprisingly, this photo has lit up the internet, where users have transformed the GIF of Trump displaying a signed order into crude illustrations of the time-honored children's doodle canon that only a mother could love, and various visual gags.
See some below.
A "kat":
A house:
A personal attack:
A fictional ban:
An impressive throwback collection:
One user also got quite meta.
