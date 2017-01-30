EntertainmentRihanna and Her Posse Look Fierce in First Photo From Ocean's 8
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS
United KingdomBritain's Boris Johnson Jeered as He Defends Trump Invitation
The British Prime Minister Delivers Her Brexit Speech
MusicListen to a Spotify Playlist Made Up Entirely of Songs by Refugee Artists
Fun Fun Fun Festival - Day 2
fashionOpening Ceremony's Political Ballet Show Was 'A Meditation on the American Melting Pot'
Immigration

Ford CEO Criticizes President Trump's Immigration Ban: 'We Do Not Support This Policy'

David Shepardson / Reuters
5:02 PM UTC

Ford Motor Co on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order, becoming one of the highest profile U.S. manufacturers to question the decision to temporary ban travelers coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the company does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban.

"We do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company," they said, adding that Ford is not aware of any employees directly affected by the policy.

Fields met twice with Trump last week to talk about economic issues. Ford was harshly criticized by Trump during the campaign for moving some production to Mexico, but he has praised the automaker in recent weeks for announcing new U.S. investments.

Ford is based in Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the United States.

General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Group NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co are among automakers that have declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the immigration order.

Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk has also criticized the order.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME