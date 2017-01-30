EntertainmentRihanna and Her Posse Look Fierce in First Photo From Ocean's 8
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS
United KingdomBritain's Boris Johnson Jeered as He Defends Trump Invitation
The British Prime Minister Delivers Her Brexit Speech
fashionOpening Ceremony's Political Ballet Show Was 'A Meditation on the American Melting Pot'
moviesRyan Gosling's Adorably Embarrassed Reaction to Emma Stone’s SAG Award Speech Is Priceless
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
Fun Fun Fun Festival - Day 2
Maya Arulpragasam aka M.I.A performs as part of the Fun Fun Fun Festival at Auditorium Shores on November 9, 2013 in Austin, Texas. Tim Mosenfelder—Getty Images
Music

Listen to a Spotify Playlist Made Up Entirely of Songs by Refugee Artists

Raisa Bruner
5:33 PM UTC

In the wake of President Trump's executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program and banning travel for people from certain countries, people have joined in all kinds of protest to recognize the humanity of refugees and immigrants worldwide. For their part, the music platform Spotify compiled a 20-track playlist of songs from major artists who, according to the description, were all once refugees.

"In a world that welcomes refugees, we get world-changing music from artists like these," reads the description.

From Somali rapper K'NAAN to rapper and producer M.I.A., who was born in London but spent much of her early childhood in hiding from the Sri Lankan army, many of the artists on the playlist are known for speaking out about their own status as refugees and the fraught politics of their homelands. In 2015, M.I.A.'s powerful "Borders" music video focused on the refugee and migrant crisis. The video was inspired by a TIME photo of refugees crammed into a boat, and the rapper said she recognized the need to humanize representations of migrants in pop culture.

"We’re at some sort of turning point. Society was gearing up to become more closed off than it has been," she told TIME then, in a statement that now feels prescient.

The list includes some artists whose status as refugees may be less widely known. Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, for instance, is a refugee from the former Soviet Union; her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1989. Rita Ora, now the host of America's Next Top Model, was born in Kosovo and fled to the U.K. nearly 25 years ago. And British "Grace Kelly" singer MIKA is originally from Beirut, Lebanon. More recently, he has worked with the U.N. Refugee Agency on efforts to help Syrian refugees.

The playlist, which also features artists like the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians and Wyclef Jean and the Fugees (who took their group's name from the term "refugee"), is a reminder of the contributions these distinctive artists have been able to make to music—often thanks to immigration policies that have given them space to start anew.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME