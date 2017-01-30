Actors Meryl Streep (L) and Gina Rodriguez attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Gina Rodriguez Had a Serious Fangirl Moment Over Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards

Gloriously candid Jane the Virgin actor Gina Rodriguez is never one to hide her feelings. And on Sunday's SAG Awards red carpet , Rodriguez had a (very understandable and extremely relatable) fangirl moment when she ran into Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep posing for photos just a few steps away. In a snap captured by the official event photographers, the ever-expressive Rodriguez freaked out a little bit about her proximity to the Florence Foster Jenkins actor.

Naturally, Rodriguez later found the photo and decided to Tweet about the big moment. "I'm chill right?" she commented. Totally, Gina, totally.