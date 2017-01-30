Five Dead in Shooting at Quebec Mosque, Reports Say

At least five people were killed Sunday night when multiple gunmen reportedly opened fire during evening prayers at an Islamic center in Quebec City, Canada, the mosque president said.

Reuters reports that five people were killed by as many as three gunmen. About 40 people were reportedly inside the center at the time of the shooting and others are still being treated for injuries, multiple local reports say.

The shooting occurred at the Islamic Cultural Center on Sainte-Foy Street around 8 p.m. local time, witnesses said.

Islamophobic incidents have reportedly increased in Canada in recent years. CBC Canada reports that during the holy month of Ramadan in June, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the same Quebec center.

This is a developing story.