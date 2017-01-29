ImmigrationPresident Trump's Immigration Ban Fuels Anger Around the World
Thousands of people fill the street outside Terminal 5 of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on January 28, 2017 to protest of President Trump's order which suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries. (Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)
White HouseTrump National Security Council Shake-Up Elevates Stephen Bannon
Steven K. Bannon, Senior Counselor for the presidency of Donald Trump chats outside St. John's Church in Washington, DC, after a service for U.S. President-elect Trump, January 20, 2017. Credit: Chris Kleponis / EPA - NO'WIRE'SERVICE - Photo by: Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
OpinionHow President Trump's Immigration Ban Affected This Photographer
Eman Mohammed is a photojournalist based in Washington
White HouseWhite House Says Green Card Holders Won't be Subject to Immigration Order After All
More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017., in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)
FILE In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump hammered Hillary Clinton for months for not following the rules when it comes to government records. But a week into his presidency, Trump still has yet to the write the rules for his administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 27, 2017. Evan Vucci—AP
White House

White House Says It Deliberately Omitted Jews From Holocaust Remembrance Day Statement

Madeline Farber
6:11 PM UTC

The White House is defending the statement it released on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday that had no mention of the 6 million Jews that were killed.

Hope Hicks, the Donald Trump administration spokeswoman, told CNN that, "despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered."

Other than having no mention of the 6 million Jews killed, the statement also failed to mention anti-Semitism.

Instead, Hicks provided a link to a Huffington Post UK story that notes the 5 million other "priests, gypsies, people with mental or physical disabilities, communists, trade unionists, Jehovah's Witnesses, anarchists, Poles and other Slavic peoples, and resistance fighters," that were murdered in the genocide, according to CNN. When asked if asked if Trump purposely left out Jews in his statement to avoid offending anyone, Hicks simply said, "it was our honor to issue a statement in remembrance of this important day."

President Trump's statement is sharply different than those of his predecessors — namely Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama — who both had some mention of Jews or anti-Semitism in their statements.

