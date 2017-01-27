faithPresident Trump Says He Will Prioritize Persecuted Christians in Refugee Policy
Music

5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Raisa Bruner
9:05 PM UTC

Here are five new songs to take you into the weekend, including Missy Elliott's latest release, a catchy tune from Sweden's rising star LÉON, a nostalgic track from alternative band LANY, a Martin Garrix-Dua Lipa collaboration, and an uplifting pop anthem from a producer behind hits with Justin Bieber.

"I'm Better," Missy Elliott

In classic Missy style, "I'm Better" is a pared-down rap, sexy and minimal. The video brings it with sharply choreographed dance sequences and the usual high-concept style. There's something reassuring about Elliott's consistency, year in and year out, to deliver music and visuals that remain timelessly her own.

"ILYSB," LANY

Up-and-coming alternative group LANY come through with a nostalgia-tinged single and video for "ILYSB" (which stands for "I love you so bad"), a dreamy song that would lend itself nicely to a lazy weekend morning—or as the background to any kind of wistful moment.

"Sleep Deprived," LÉON

Swedish rising star LÉON is out with an undeniably new catchy single, "Sleep Deprived," that takes advantage of her singular voice—at turns both breathy and strong—with a looping, upbeat pop melody that steers just shy of saccharine thanks to honest lyrics.

"Scared to Be Lonely," Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa

The teen DJ superstar and powerful vocalist Dua Lipa pair up for a thoughtful electro ballad that morphs into a slow-burning banger, giving plenty of space for Lipa's voice to shine.

"Warrior," Steve James feat. LIGHTS

A complicated political climate calls for music that helps empower—or at least pump up—listeners. Cue "Warrior," a power pop anthem with an appropriately driving downbeat. Grammy-nominated producer Steve James may only be 18, but he's already worked with stars like Justin Bieber and Martin Garrix, while vocalist LIGHTS brings passion to the song with lyrics well-suited to an era of renewed protest: "Stronger than ever, I'm ready to burn / I'm a warrior."

