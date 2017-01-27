Here are five new songs to take you into the weekend, including Missy Elliott's latest release, a catchy tune from Sweden's rising star LÉON, a nostalgic track from alternative band LANY, a Martin Garrix-Dua Lipa collaboration, and an uplifting pop anthem from a producer behind hits with Justin Bieber.

"I'm Better," Missy Elliott In classic Missy style, "I'm Better" is a pared-down rap, sexy and minimal. The video brings it with sharply choreographed dance sequences and the usual high-concept style. There's something reassuring about Elliott's consistency, year in and year out, to deliver music and visuals that remain timelessly her own.

"ILYSB," LANY Up-and-coming alternative group LANY come through with a nostalgia-tinged single and video for "ILYSB" (which stands for "I love you so bad"), a dreamy song that would lend itself nicely to a lazy weekend morning—or as the background to any kind of wistful moment.

"Sleep Deprived," LÉON Swedish rising star LÉON is out with an undeniably new catchy single, "Sleep Deprived," that takes advantage of her singular voice—at turns both breathy and strong—with a looping, upbeat pop melody that steers just shy of saccharine thanks to honest lyrics.

"Scared to Be Lonely," Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa The teen DJ superstar and powerful vocalist Dua Lipa pair up for a thoughtful electro ballad that morphs into a slow-burning banger, giving plenty of space for Lipa's voice to shine.