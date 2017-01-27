Miami-Dade Is No Longer a ‘Sanctuary’ for Undocumented Immigrants

Protesters hold signs during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in downtown Miami. on Jan. 26, 2017.

A Florida mayor is taking a harder line on immigration in response to President Donald Trump's pledged crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton, has ordered county jails to comply with federal immigration detention requests , one day after Trump signed an executive order to target undocumented immigrants, the Miami Herald reports. The order threatened to cut funds to "sanctuary cities," local governments that don’t cooperate fully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“In light of the provisions of the Executive Order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security,” his brief memo read.

.@MayorGimenez issued this Executive Order early this evening. pic.twitter.com/GPG2SVhufe - Mike Hernández (@HernandezMA5) January 26, 2017

Although Miami-Dade has never officially declared itself a "sanctuary," it has previously refused to indefinitely detain prisoners who are undocumented and wanted by ICE.

In a tweet sent Thursday night, President Trump praised the Gimenez' order. “Miami-Dade Mayor drops sanctuary policy. Right decision. Strong!” he tweeted.