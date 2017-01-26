HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 19: Actor Vin Diesel attends the premiere of "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Vin Diesel may be one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors , but he also takes time to offer self-help advice on social media. His fans love him: he has more than 101 million followers on Facebook, where he regular posts inspirational thoughts, shirtless selfies, and shout-outs to his fandom for their support, using the kind of unstudied language and candid sincerity that suggests it's not just a team of handlers behind the account. He's also on the Instagram bandwagon.

But he hadn't made Twitter a priority—until this week. Finally, the man who plays Xander Cage , Dominic Toretto , and Groot has joined the ranks of celebrities the platform.

To celebrate his new digital foray, Diesel launched his account with a triumphant photo of himself, shirtless, on a beach, with a rainbow in the background. If that doesn't say "Vin Diesel," we don't know what does. As of publish, he's nearing 7 thousand followers after being live on the platform for about 13 hours. (He has a lot of catching up to do; The Rock has nearly 11 million, while most-followed celebrity Katy Perry has more than 95 million.