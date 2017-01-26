AustriaAustrian Police Arrest 8 Suspected ISIS Terrorists
Police officers stand on the side at the opening rally.
White HouseMadeleine Albright Says She's 'Ready to Register as Muslim' to Protest President Trump
madeline albright donald trump muslim
energyWhy Environmental Groups Are Targeting Natural Gas in the Age of President Trump
A NRG owned coal fired energy facility that plans to convert
celebritiesShia LaBeouf Was Arrested at His Anti-Donald Trump Art Installation
shia labeouf arrested anti trump art installation protest
insane clown posse march washington
Violent J of Insane Clown Posse performs on June 16, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  Joey Foley–Getty Images
Music

Insane Clown Posse is Moving Ahead with Juggalo March on Washington

Julia Zorthian
1:57 PM UTC

The horrorcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse is dead serious about marching on Washington, D.C. to protest its Juggalo fanbase classification as a "gang" by the FBI.

The group released new details about the march and free concert, and is urging its fans to take part on Sept. 16, 2017 through a march website. The F.B.I. classified Juggalos as a "loosely organized hybrid gang" in 2011, and the group then sued the FBI and the Justice Department to no avail, Billboard reports.

"We have tried to use the American judicial system to achieve justice and we failed," the website says. "So on Saturday, September 16, 2017, we are taking out fight to the streets. Literally."

The march, first planned well before Donald Trump was elected President, will start at the Lincoln Memorial and wrap around the Washington Monument. Fans who march with the Juggalos at noon are promised a free concert afterwards, but the website urged those who are not serious about protesting the gang classification to stay home.

"To be sure, this is NOT a party, Gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event," it states. "This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration."

[Billboard]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME