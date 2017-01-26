The horrorcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse is dead serious about marching on Washington, D.C. to protest its Juggalo fanbase classification as a "gang" by the FBI.

The group released new details about the march and free concert, and is urging its fans to take part on Sept. 16, 2017 through a march website . The F.B.I. classified Juggalos as a "loosely organized hybrid gang" in 2011 , and the group then sued the FBI and the Justice Department to no avail, Billboard reports .

"We have tried to use the American judicial system to achieve justice and we failed," the website says. "So on Saturday, September 16, 2017, we are taking out fight to the streets. Literally."

The march, first planned well before Donald Trump was elected President, will start at the Lincoln Memorial and wrap around the Washington Monument. Fans who march with the Juggalos at noon are promised a free concert afterwards, but the website urged those who are not serious about protesting the gang classification to stay home.

"To be sure, this is NOT a party, Gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event," it states. "This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration."

[Billboard ]