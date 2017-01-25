politics5 Things to Know About the President Whose Portrait Donald Trump Chose for the Oval Office
Death Valley
Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park in California, a popular attraction noted for its eroded landscape composed of sediments deposited on the bottom of an ancient lake which dried up 5 million years ago, on March 29, 2016. Robert Alexander—Getty Images
climate change

Two More National Parks Appear to Defy Donald Trump on Twitter

Mahita Gajanan
Jan 25, 2017

After the Badlands National Park Twitter account went rogue on Tuesday by posting — and then deleting — several climate change facts that may contradict the beliefs of President Donald Trump's administration, other Twitter accounts associated with National Parks Service appeared to join in the resistance.

A person behind the Twitter account at Death Valley National Park shared a photo of a Japanese-American man interned at Death Valley during World War II.

According to another tweet, Death Valley hosted 65 internees during World War II.

And the official account for Redwood National and State Parks tweeted about climate change on Wednesday.

The tweets do not explicitly call out Trump for his stances on climate change and new proposals for restricting primarily Muslim immigrants from the U.S. But they're not shying away from posting facts.

The White House on Wednesday announced a mandate saying that studies or data from the Environmental Protection Agency must be reviewed by political appointees before being released to the public.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday denied that the Trump administration ordered Badlands National Park take down the tweets, although the official account went viral following stop-and-start "gag orders" from Trump on the Twitter accounts of National Parks.

An unofficial Twitter account for NPS, "AltUSNatParkService," popped up Tuesday night, quickly amassing nearly 700,000 followers. Billing itself the unofficial "Resistance" team of the NPS, the account has tweeted several climate change facts and calls for recognizing scientific claims.

