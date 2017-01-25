Here’s When This Year’s Biggest Video Games Are Coming Out

Here's a curated rundown, including dates and platforms, of some of the biggest (or potentially so) video games arriving in 2017. I've only listed titles with official release dates, but if you bookmark this page, we'll update it at as new information arrives, including adding in the dozens of titles projected for a 2017 release as they pop. We've also included pre-order links where applicable.

Note as well that the year's two big hardware releases are currently Nintendo Switch (a mobile/home console hybrid) on March 3, and Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio (a souped up, 4K-angled Xbox One) sometime "holiday 2017."

January

Rise & Shine - January 13 (PC, Xbox One)

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King - January 20 ( Nintendo 3DS )

Gravity Rush 2 - January 20 ( PS4 ) ( TIME's review )

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - January 24 ( PC , PS4 , Xbox One ) ( TIME's review )

Tales of Berseria - January 24 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One)

Yakuza 0 - January 24 (PC, PS4 )

Double Dragon IV - January 30 (PC)

February

Fire Emblem Heroes - February 2 (iOS, Android)

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World - February 3 (Nintendo 3DS)

Nioh - February 9 ( PS4 )

For Honor - February 14 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One )

Halo Wars 2 - February 21 ( PC , Xbox One )

Lego Worlds - February 24 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One )

Horizon Zero Dawn - February 28 ( PS4 )

Torment: Tides of Numenera - February 28 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One )

March

1-2-Switch - March 3 ( Nintendo Switch )

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth† - March 3 ( Nintendo Switch )

Human Resource Machine - March 3 (Nintendo Switch)

I Am Setsuna - March 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Just Dance 2017 - March 3 ( Nintendo Switch )

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - March 3 ( Nintendo Switch , Wii U )

Little Inferno - March 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Skylanders: Imaginators - March 3 ( Nintendo Switch )

Super Bomberman R - March 3 ( Nintendo Switch )

World of Goo - March 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Nier: Automata - March 7 ( PS4 )

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - March 7 ( PC , PS4 , Xbox One )

Star Trek: Bridge Crew - March 14 (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR )

Mass Effect: Andromeda - March 21 ( PC , PS4 , Xbox One )

April

Persona 5 - April 4 (PS3, PS4 )

Yooka-Laylee - April 11 (PC, Mac, PS4 , Xbox One )

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - April 28 ( Nintendo Switch )

May

Prey - May 5 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One )

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia - May 19 ( Nintendo 3DS )

