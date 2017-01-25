Arnold Schwarzenegger Meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

Pope Francis greets US actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger during his weekly audience at the Paul VI Hall on Jan. 25, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope Francis greets US actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger during his weekly audience at the Paul VI Hall on Jan. 25, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Franco Origlia—Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California and action movie giant, greeted Pope Francis at the Vatican during the weekly General Audience.

Schwarzenegger has been promoting his NGO, “R20 - Regions of Climate Action” which helps sub-national governments around the world develop low carbon projects, Vatican Radio reports . Schwarzenegger showed Pope Francis some of the NGO's work in a brief exchange.

Schwarzenegger, who rose to fame as a bodybuilder and actor, had previously met Pope John Paul II . He tweeted a picture of the meeting and called the Pope a "a true leader for the Church."

It was my great honor to meet His Holiness @Pontifex. I am a huge fan - a true leader for the Church & a steward for all of God's creatures. pic.twitter.com/dq50MyjHFE - Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 25, 2017

Schwarzenegger recently inherited a role as the face of The New Celebrity Apprentice from President Donald Trump — who quickly taunted him on Twitter after his ratings didn't live up to when Trump hosted the show.