White HousePresident Trump Is Considering Reopening CIA 'Black Sites' Outside United States
US President Donald Trump sits after signing one of five executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
SyriaAleppo Girl With Viral Twitter Feed Writes Heartbreaking Letter to President Trump
Bana Alabed speaks to media in Ankara
Food &amp; DrinkWhy You Might Want to Try Ghee Instead of Butter
Secret ServiceSecret Service Will Take 'Appropriate Action' After Agent Suggests She Won't Take a Bullet for Donald Trump
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Late Night Television

Watch Matthew McConaughey Explain Why He'll Never Answer to 'Matt'

Raisa Bruner
3:49 PM UTC

Gold actor Matthew McConaughey has a biblical explanation for the reason he's never referred to as the diminutive "Matt," according to a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It's always been Matthew, for good reason," he told the host, when Kimmel tried to refer to him in the commonly shortened form of his first name. Apparently, it was his mother who insisted that he steer clear of "Matt."

"I was in Kindergarten—my mom was a Kindergarten teacher. My friend John says, ‘Hey Matt, wanna go play on the monkey bars?’ I say, ‘Yeah,’ but halfway to the monkey bars I feel this hand on my shoulder and get slammed to the ground," McConaughey explained. “I look up, it’s my mother in my face, and she’s like, ‘What are you doing?" His egregious error: he had responded to the name "Matt."

His mother told him: “Don’t you ever answer to Matt again. I named you Matthew from the Bible.” That interaction effectively put the fear of his mother in him, and he hasn't looked back.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME