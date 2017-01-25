White HousePresident Trump Is Considering Reopening CIA 'Black Sites' Outside United States
Secret Service

Secret Service Will Take 'Appropriate Action' After Agent Suggests She Won't Take a Bullet for Donald Trump

Zamira Rahim
3:21 PM UTC

The Secret Service said it is is taking "appropriate action" after an agent implied she would not defend President Donald Trump if he was the target of a shooting.

Kerry O'Grady, a senior agent at the Denver field office, wrote a series of posts on her personal Facebook account during the presidential campaign, including one that said she "would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country", in reference to Trump, the Washington Examiner reports.

O'Grady deleted the posts after they were publicized. The Secret Service said in a statement that it was "aware of the postings and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action," according to CNN.

"All Secret Service agents and employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct," the statement read, according to CNN. "Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated."

Secret Service employees are subject to Hatch Act restrictions which prevent them from posting or commenting for or against a political candidate on social media. One of the deleted posts read "Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

