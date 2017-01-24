Jimmy Kimmel Has Some ‘Alternative Facts’ for President Trump

+ READ ARTICLE





Comedian Jimmy Kimmel shared some of his own “alternative facts” Monday, after President Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, used the phrase to explain the White House Press Secretary’s false statements about the crowds at Trump’s inauguration.

“Not since ‘consciously uncoupled‘ have I heard something as conveniently skewed as ‘alternative facts,'” Kimmel said during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“At the Olympics this summer, I beat Usain Bolt to win a gold medal in the 100-meter dash. I am the fastest man alive, and I have the medal to prove it. It’s true-ish.”

Kimmel also included his own crowd in the joke.

“I would like to thank each of the 1.3 million people in this room tonight for helping us set a record for the largest talk audience ever assembled,” he said. “Thank you for believing in me.”