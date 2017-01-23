Saturday Night Live suspended Katie Rich, one of the show’s writers, after wrote a tweet mocking President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron.

Rich was suspended indefinitely immediately after the Friday tweet, which was intended to be a joke about Barron Trump and school shootings, both the New York Times and the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with SNL’s plans. The show did not include Rich’s name on the closing credits of its Saturday episode.

Following the widespread denouncement of her tweet, Rich deleted the post and deactivated her account. She reactivated it on Monday and issued an apology.

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” she wrote.

Rich’s suspension recalls the termination of the journalist Julia Ioffe from Politico in December. Ioffe came under fire for a tweet about Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump and later apologized.