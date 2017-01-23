+ READ ARTICLE





He’s back!

Alec Baldwin will return to host Saturday Night Live for the 17th time on Feb. 11, NBC announced Monday.

Baldwin, 58, holds the record for the most times hosting the late-night live sketch comedy and variety show, followed closely by Steve Martin, who has hosted 15 times.

Ed Sheeran will serve as musical guest for Baldwin, who first hosted the show in October of 1990 whilst promoting The Hunt for Red October. He was 32 at the time and best known for Beetlejuice and Working Girl. (The episode played up the actor’s good looks in a “Handsome Actor” skit.)



Since September, Baldwin has become known for his highly publicized impersonation of President Donald Trump on the show. He has received plenty of backlash for the impersonation, both from Trump supporters and Trump himself, but the actor has maintained he doesn’t plan on scaling back.

“I think that now that he is the president, we have an obligation — as we would if it was him or her — to dial it up as much as we can,” Baldwin told The New York Times in December.

As for how the staunch Democrat has managed to craft the impersonation? In addition to honey-colored makeup, a wig and puckered lips, Baldwin said he attempts to portray a man constantly (and unsuccessfully) in search of something better to say.

“I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it,” Baldwin said, labeling Trump’s pregnant pauses in his speech as “puffs.”

“It’s the same dish,” he added. “It’s a grilled-cheese sandwich rhetorically over and over again.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on People.com