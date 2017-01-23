Zoolander No.2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice lead the pack
One day before Hollywood honors the best films of 2016 by unveiling the Oscar nominations, the Razzies have revealed its contenders for the year’s worst.
Zoolander No. 2 has the dubious honor of earning the most nominations this time around, with a total of 9 — including Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director for Ben Stiller, Worst Supporting Actress for Kristen Wiig, and Worst Supporting Actor for both Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson.
Coming in second with eight nominations is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which also earned a nod for Worst Picture and two nominations in the Worst Actor category, for Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel and Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader.
Joining those two in the Worst Picture category are Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt,Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, and Independence Day: Resurgence.
The year had so many bad films, the Razzies said in Monday’s announcement, that it expanded the number of nominees from five to six in each of its nine categories. The winners will be announced on Feb. 25 — the day before the Oscars are handed out.
See below for the full list of this year’s Razzie nominees.
37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE®) Award Nominations
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
