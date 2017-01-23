



One day before Hollywood honors the best films of 2016 by unveiling the Oscar nominations, the Razzies have revealed its contenders for the year’s worst.

Zoolander No. 2 has the dubious honor of earning the most nominations this time around, with a total of 9 — including Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director for Ben Stiller, Worst Supporting Actress for Kristen Wiig, and Worst Supporting Actor for both Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson.

Coming in second with eight nominations is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which also earned a nod for Worst Picture and two nominations in the Worst Actor category, for Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel and Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader.



Joining those two in the Worst Picture category are Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt,Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

The year had so many bad films, the Razzies said in Monday’s announcement, that it expanded the number of nominees from five to six in each of its nine categories. The winners will be announced on Feb. 25 — the day before the Oscars are handed out.

See below for the full list of this year’s Razzie nominees.

37th Annual Golden Raspberry (RAZZIE®) Award Nominations

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

This article originally appeared on EW.com.