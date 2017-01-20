6 Desk Accessories To Spice Up Your Cubicle

These decorations will make you want to come to work
Strike Gold File Organizer
Neatly file away folders, loose-leaf papers and other documents within this organizer. The acrylic construction makes it easy to see.
To buy: $48, amazon.com.
Fastener Set
Keep smaller items corralled and contained in one place with this set of three glass jars.
To buy: $14, target.com.
BlueLounge Mini Cable Drop
Are cords cluttering your space? These drops affix to any surface and grasp your cables so they won’t slip, fall, and disappear behind your desk.
To buy: $10 for 9, containerstore.com.
Pineapple Pencil Holder
The textured exterior and golden color of this delightful piece will brighten up any desk it’s placed upon.
To buy: $16, anthropologie.com.
Ultra-Bright Notepad
These bold pads will ensure you don’t forget about the notes you write to yourself. Plus, you can have them monogrammed for no extra cost.
To buy: from $15, markandgraham.com.
Rose Goldtone Tape Dispenser
Angular and modern, this tool will look chic and make tape easily accessible.
To buy: 12, nordstrom.com.
This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com