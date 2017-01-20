TIME Tech Accessories

6 Desk Accessories To Spice Up Your Cubicle

Peechaya Burroughs for TIME

These decorations will make you want to come to work

Strike Gold File Organizer

Neatly file away folders, loose-leaf papers and other documents within this organizer. The acrylic construction makes it easy to see.

To buy: $48, amazon.com.

Fastener Set

Keep smaller items corralled and contained in one place with this set of three glass jars.

To buy: $14, target.com.

BlueLounge Mini Cable Drop

Are cords cluttering your space? These drops affix to any surface and grasp your cables so they won’t slip, fall, and disappear behind your desk.

To buy: $10 for 9, containerstore.com.

Pineapple Pencil Holder

The textured exterior and golden color of this delightful piece will brighten up any desk it’s placed upon.

To buy: $16, anthropologie.com.

Ultra-Bright Notepad

These bold pads will ensure you don’t forget about the notes you write to yourself. Plus, you can have them monogrammed for no extra cost.

To buy: from $15, markandgraham.com.

Rose Goldtone Tape Dispenser

Angular and modern, this tool will look chic and make tape easily accessible.

To buy: 12, nordstrom.com.

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com

