TIME Politics Donald Trump

No, Donald Trump Isn’t the First President to Celebrate His Inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive to attend an inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Jan. 19, 2017.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI—AFP/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive to attend an inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Jan. 19, 2017.

Trump said, "I don’t know if it's ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom"

President-elect Donald Trump may haven spoken too hastily when he said it was “very seldom” for incoming U.S. presidents to celebrate their inaugurations at the Lincoln Memorial.

The incoming commander-in-chief had been touting the thousands of supporters who showed up to watch him speak Thursday when he made the remarks at a “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Toby Keith and Three Doors Down were among the musical acts at the concert.

“So many people have poured into Washington, D.C. This started out tonight being a small, little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I don’t know if it’s ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom,” Trump said.

However, both of his predecessors have hosted inaugural events at the Lincoln Memorial. President Barack Obama held a star-studded celebration (including Beyonce and Bruce Springstein) at the national monument in 2009. He followed suit from President George W. Bush who held his inaugural opening ceremony on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2001.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team