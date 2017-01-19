



Following her defeat of Lucie Safarova in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open Thursday, Serena Williams didn’t appreciate one reporter’s criticism of her play.

After the moderator opened the floor for questions during her post-match press conference, Williams shut down comments from the first reporter called on, who dubbed her performance “scrappy” and full of unforced errors. “I think that’s a very negative thing to say,” she responded. “Are you serious?”

The tennis superstar then went on to ask if he wanted to apologize, which he quickly did. “Thank you very much,” she said. “That was a great performance. I played well. She’s a former top-10 player. The last time we played together was the finals of a Grand Slam.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has been completely honest with reporters. During a press conference at the 2015 U.S. Open, she had the she gave a flawlessly candid response when asked why she wasn’t smiling after her victory over sister Venus Williams.

Watch the full Australian Open clip below.