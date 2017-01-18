Steve Carell Just Majorly Trolled The Office Fans on Twitter





In a joke that Michael Scott would surely enjoy, Steve Carell attempted to trick The Office fans into thinking the show was coming back.

On Wednesday, Carell momentarily set Twitter ablaze with his tweet that the hit NBC show was returning, minutes later following up by saying it was a typo and he was actually referring to another Must See TV show, Will & Grace, which NBC and the stars of that show announced earlier in the day will be making a comeback later this year for a 10-episode revival.

Carell starred on the U.S. adaptation of The Office for seven seasons as Michael Scott, the incompetent, but good-natured Regional Manager of Dundler Mifflin’s Scranton division. For his portrayal, he earned six Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe.

The show continued for two more seasons after Carell left, before wrapping up in 2013. Since leaving, he has found success on the big screen, earning Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his dramatic turn in Foxcatcher, and another Globe nod for his performance in The Big Short.

While Carell and The Office may not be returning, the British version is… kind of. Ricky Gervais, who created and starred in the original UK Office, is resurrecting David Brent, the character Michael Scott is based on, for the upcoming Netflix mockumentary David Brent: Life on the Road.

This article originally appeared on EW.com