15 Times Michelle Obama Wore J. Crew

So. Many. Cardigans.
Among the many things that First Lady Michelle Obama will be remembered for, her personal style stands out. Her embrace of the American fashion industry was never more apparent than when she was wearing J. Crew, the affordable (as far as First Lady fashion goes) ready-to-wear line.
Throughout her eight years at the White House, she consistently relied on the brand’s easy-to-wear staple pieces like ballet flats, slim skirts, accessories like gloves and belts, and of course, those ubiquitous cardigans. Women across the nation could relate to the First Lady’s affinity for a cute sweater and a good deal. As we say goodbye to Obama, here’s a look back at her best style moments wearing J. Crew.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno ahead of the 2008 election, Obama wore an all-J. Crew look, where each piece retailed for under $200.
For the Inauguration parade, Obama paired a lemongrass Isabel Toledo dress and jacket with a pair of olive green J. Crew gloves.
The embellished J. Crew cardigan and mint green J. Crew pencil skirt that Obama wore on her first official trip to the U.K. as First Lady was instantly popular, with the cardigan selling out mere hours after she appeared in it.
This solid pink J. Crew cardigan was the first of many that would become synonymous with the First Lady’s style.
Obama paired a pair of relaxed chinos with a J. Crew preppy argyle print cardigan to volunteer at a food bank in 2009.
Obama wore a playful iteration of her fashion staple, the cardigan, with a J. Crew animal print version.
Obama’s cheery J. Crew blue tweed coat provided a splash of welcome color on an otherwise gloomy day.
Obama selected a J. Crew ruffled green blouse to wear while speaking at a school in Alexandria, Virginia.
While meeting with Emine Erdogan, the wife of the Prime Minister of Turkey, Obama sported a J. Crew sand-colored dress and matching J. Crew cardigan.
While having lunch at Parklawn Elementary School in 2012, the First Lady chose a comfortable J. Crew argyle sweater.
When The First Lady returned to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno she re-wore the J. Crew mint pencil skirt, nearly four years after she was spotted wearing it during a 2009 trip to the UK.
During an appearance at the DNC in 2012, Obama chose to accessorize her custom Tracy Reese dress with a pair of J. Crew pink pumps.
For the Barack Obama’s second presidential inauguration in 2013, the First Lady chose to accessorize her Thom Browne coat with a pair of J. Crew purple gloves and a J. Crew embellished belt for a high-low fashion look. Daughter Malia opted for a purple coat from J. Crew as well.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the First Lady sported a J. Crew green and navy windowpane print cardigan and a pair of J. Crew ballet flats.
Obama opted for a breezy J. Crew gingham sundress during a summer trip to California.