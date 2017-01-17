TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

John Krasinski Wants You to Check Out This Photo of Him as a High School Baller on Law & Order

Before the Office

John Krasinski, Hollywood actor and The Devil Wears Prada’s number one fan, wasn’t always synonymous with The Office or being one half of the cutest celebrity couple ever.

In fact, Krasinski, like many other hallowed actors before him, cut his teeth in the entertainment industry by appearing on one of television’s most beloved franchises: Law & Order, where he appeared on an episode of the Criminal Intent offshoot as a high school basketball player in 2004, according to IMDB.

In a post shared on Twitter early on Monday morning, Krasinski shared a throwback to his appearance on the show, wryly captioning it with the series’ infamous phrase, “these are their stories” and adding a onomatopoeia of the theme song.

See the photo below.

