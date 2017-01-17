TIME Newsfeed Weddings

This Groom Just Made a Fairy Tale Come True for a Beauty and the Beast-Themed Marriage Proposal

Including a hand-made gown fit for a princess

It was a tale as old as time for a soon-to-be bride named Cara, whose boyfriend (and, now, fiancé) went above and beyond to bring her Disney fairy tale fantasy to life before popping the question. In a series of photos posted to Imgur, user jel2930 shared the process—and results—of his elaborate Beauty and the Beast themed proposal scheme.

“She grew up admiring Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Wanting to recreate the famous scene, I decided to make her the dress to coincide with my proposal,” he explained. This involved getting to work with a sewing machine in a basement to craft the iconic yellow ball gown; he learned to sew just for this project, he said in a response to comments on the site. (Incidentally, there are similarities to the Cinderella story to this part of the tale, including the basement used to stage his plan.)

When the time was right and the ring was purchased, he surprised Cara at the Iowa State Parks Library, where he said she is a student librarian. He had the dress set up in a side room, he said, and convinced her to don the extravagant canary satin confection and head to the cleared-out Periodicals Room. Lucky for him, she seemed positively bowled over by the proposal, based on the pictures—and said yes.

“Lights, music, library, dress, ring. Couldn’t ask for more,” he summed it up. Here’s to their happily ever after. You can click through the full story below:

Tale as old as time

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team