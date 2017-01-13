TIME Entertainment Television

Stephen Colbert Loves the Name of the Spy Behind the Donald Trump Dossier

It "sounds more like a gay porn name"

Stephen Colbert relished new updates to the story on the unsubstantiated document containing salacious allegations about Donald Trump‘s relationship with Russia, using his opening Late Show monologue Thursday to unpack the name of the former British spy who reportedly put the dossier together.

Christopher Steele is a “kind of on-the-nose name for a British agent,” Colbert said. “Actually, you know what, Christopher Steele really sounds more like a gay porn name.”

Colbert noted there are reports that Steele is on the run: “He was seen fleeing his home yesterday and asked a neighbor to take care of his cat. Oh, you gotta protect the cat, because Trump is known for grabbing the p—y,” Colbert joked.

 

