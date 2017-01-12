Watch the Greek Air Force Rescue People Stuck in Heavy Snow

+ READ ARTICLE





A deep freeze in Eastern Europe this week has led to dozens of deaths across the continent, but six people escaped a scary situation on Wednesday.

Footage released by the Greek Air Force shows troops rescuing a man and a woman as well as a four-member family from the snowy island of Skopelos.

Rescuers used a Super Puma helicopter to lift the six people trapped under heavy snow and took them to safety on the island’s port, the Greek Air Force said.

Authorities in other European countries also dug out stranded citizens on Wednesday, while others struggled with power outages and travel delays. Thousands of refugees and homeless people have also had to endure the subzero temperatures that were expected to last at least through Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.