TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is ‘Incredibly Offended’ by Joseph Fiennes’ Portrayal of Her Dad

"It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting."

The controversial choice to cast Joseph Fiennes, a white actor, to portray Michael Jackson in an episode of a British comedy series called Urban Myths caused no shortage of criticism when it was announced in early 2016; now, nearly a year later, the trailer for the project has dropped and Jackson’s family has taken to social media to criticize the decision.

The show is based on a Vanity Fair story that cites a former Jackson employee and alleges that the superstar, along with his friends Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando, tried to get back to Los Angeles by car following the 9/11 attacks.

Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, took to her Twitter to voice her displeasure with the portrayal of her father and also her godmother, Taylor.

Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, was also upset with the portrayal of the legendary singer.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team