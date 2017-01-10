Billy Joel’s Top 5 Billy Joel Songs Probably Doesn’t Include Your Favorite





Billy Joel may have more than 120 different songs in his repertoire, but when Stephen Colbert asked him to name his top five, he seemed to have a pretty definitive answer. During a Monday night appearance on The Late Show, the 67-year-old pop singer chatted about his long hiatus from creating new music before revealing his ranking.

“I actually think about that on when I’m stage — what would I want to see me do?” he said. “I tend to like the album tracks, not the ones that are the hit singles.”

Joel then rattled off his list, which included, “Vienna,” “And So It Goes,” “You May Be Right,” “She’s Right On Time” and last but not least, “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

