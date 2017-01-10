TIME Newsfeed Music

Billy Joel’s Top 5 Billy Joel Songs Probably Doesn’t Include Your Favorite

"Piano Man" is nowhere to be seen

Billy Joel may have more than 120 different songs in his repertoire, but when Stephen Colbert asked him to name his top five, he seemed to have a pretty definitive answer. During a Monday night appearance on The Late Show, the 67-year-old pop singer chatted about his long hiatus from creating new music before revealing his ranking.

“I actually think about that on when I’m stage — what would I want to see me do?” he said. “I tend to like the album tracks, not the ones that are the hit singles.”

Joel then rattled off his list, which included, “Vienna,” “And So It Goes,” “You May Be Right,” “She’s Right On Time” and last but not least, “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

Watch the full clip below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team