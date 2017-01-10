TIME Entertainment celebrities

Ben Affleck on Donald Trump Calling Meryl Streep ‘Over-Rated’: ‘Pick a Better Shot’

"If there’s one thing truly in the world that we know is not true, it’s that Meryl Streep is overrated”

Ben Affleck is the latest celebrity defend Meryl Streep after Donald Trump called her an “over-rated actress” following her critical speech on the President-elect at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“If there’s one thing truly in the world that we know is not true, it’s that Meryl Streep is overrated,” Affleck told Jimmy Kimmel Monday night. “It’s like [saying] Gandhi: terrible leader!” he added. “Pick a better shot rather than the person whose photograph actually accompanies ‘great actress.’”

Streep had used her Golden Globes speech to draw attention to Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter last November (something Trump later denied), saying: “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.”

The following morning, Trump took to Twitter to slam Streep, calling her an “over-rated” actress and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also told the New York Times that he was “not surprised” that he had come under attack from “liberal movie people.”

Watch Affleck’s appearance with Kimmel above.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team