Watch President Obama Deliver His Farewell Address in Chicago

President Obama will deliver his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday as his time in office comes to a close.

Obama will return to Chicago, where he began his political career, to give the speech, which will reflect on his time as president and his thoughts on the future of the U.S.

“Chicago’s where it all started,” Obama said in a White House video that previewed the speech. “So, I’ll be thinking back to being a young community organizer pretty much fresh out of school and feeling as if my faith in America’s ability to bring about change and our democracy has been vindicated.”

You can watch his speech above starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.