



New Year’s fitness resolutions are now in full swing—and so, too, are people’s preferred workout playlists playing on overdrive. Spotify has been tracking users as they sweat, releasing an inside look at global workout habits and the playlists we turn to to keep us going as we try to make gains. It turns out that Drake, Kanye West, and Eminem are the motivational vocalists of choice to keep gym denizens pumped up as they pump iron (or run, or bike, or do anything workout-related).

As far as individual songs, Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse,” Kanye’s “POWER,” and Drake’s “Jumpman” topped the most-played lists for workout enthusiasts; looks like a driving beat and no-nonsense lyrics help propel listeners to keep their heart rates up. The bare bones rap “Till I Collapse” from 2002 has actually claimed the title year after year, according to Spotify’s trends expert Shanon Cook, suggesting that some songs just endure—and inspire endurance.

Rihanna, Calvin Harris, and The Weeknd were also popular artists for workouts, while the “Dance Workout” playlist takes the crown for most-listened. (It features throwback gems like Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack” mixed with more recent chart-toppers like Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home.”)

As to who’s doing the listening? Norway, Iceland, and Sweden are the most avid consumers of workout music on the streaming service, while the U.S. falls into tenth place. That ranking might be attributable to Nordic residents needing to sweat to stay warm—or maybe it’s just because Spotify itself is originally Swedish and popular up north.

In any case, at least these pump-up playlists make it just a little bit easier to stick to fitness resolutions.