Sunday evening was a big night for Emma Stone, who brought home her first Golden Globe award for her role in La La Land, but the actor got another surprise when she spotted Ryan Reynolds and her former flame Andrew Garfield sharing a kiss during the ceremony show.

Reynolds spontaneously smooched Garfield after Ryan Gosling took the win for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, which most people didn’t notice because Gosling was walking to the stage to give his acceptance speech.

Later, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a reporter told Stone about the magic moment and Stone reacted exactly the way you might act if you heard your ex was kissing Ryan Reynolds.

“What? They did not kiss each other,” Stone said. “They did?”

Blake Lively, for her part, applauded the pair as they smooched.

