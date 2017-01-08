TIME Entertainment awards

Watch Emma Stone’s Hug Get Awkwardly Rebuffed at the Golden Globes

Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress took the indignity in stride

Halfway through Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, La La Land hit four wins for four nominations, with three still left to go, as writer/director Damien Chazelle was named winner of the award for Best Screenplay. After Chazelle’s name was announced, he rose from his seat to make his way through a barrage of well-wishers on his way to the stage. But not every well-wisher got to wish the winner well.

La La Land star Emma Stone can be seen going in for a congratulatory hug…only to be rebuffed for the love of Chazelle’s life, Olivia. Stone took the indignity in stride, appearing to say, “That was weird, I’m sorry.” To be fair, La La Land was so impeccably choreographed Chazelle likely had little time left over to choreograph his posse’s compliments.

